WATCH: How to pop a pimple the Dr Pimple Popper way

As a general rule, you should never attempt to pop your pimple yourself.

Squeezing can push bacteria and pus deeper into the skin, which might cause more swelling and redness. Squeezing can also lead to scabs and might leave you with permanent pits or scars.

Popping a pimple can also delay your body’s natural healing process, meaning what is meant to be a “quick fix” ends up giving you a blemish that lasts even longer.





With most people at home observing lockdown, it may be difficult to see a dermatologist on a regular basis.





Dr Sanda Lee, who is commonly known as Dr Pimple Popper, speaking to Dailymotion , says that she doesn't recommend that people pop their own pimples.





Pimple popping is a habit that many struggle to quit. With much of the world staying at home, people aren't seeing their dermatologists and estheticians regularly and may be fighting a higher-than-usual urge to pick at their skin.





So, if you have given in to the urge and you're going to pop, at least know when it's okay to do so, the safest technique to use and when to absolutely leave that blemish alone. There is a proper way to extract a pimple, which Lee covers in video consultation.





She offers her valuable tips on how to best minimize the risk of scarring and further infection when popping your own pimples, like attempting to pop only superficial whiteheads and properly sterilizing the pimple and tools both before and after popping.





