WATCH: In viral TikTok video, dentist watches YouTube tutorial before treating patient’s teeth

If you fly abroad for work and while you're on the operating table, your doctor decides to dive in and do the surgery after playing a YouTube tutorial video on how to do it properly.

You wouldn't likely be overly certain that you choose the best doctor, would you? While Ben Stiller is the ideal actor to cast in these types of circumstances, this may look like something out of an early 2000s comedy, but it truly happened and was recorded on TikTok by user @bummercreek. “I went to the dentist in Mexico and they started watching an instruction before they treated my teeth,” the text overlay at the start of the video states.

@bummercreek ♬ original sound - Bummercreek The footage starts with him seated in the patient’s chair, then turns to him holding a device in his mouth that maintains his cheeks wide so the dentist may access his teeth without restriction.

Before the little film finishes, he is seen sitting there and gazing into the camera. According to a few of the comments left by other users on the network, they haven't all had the ideal experiences when it comes to dealing with dental care in Mexico. A TikToker commented: "Lol. My dentist here in the states one time was like 'you’ve had work done in Mexico huh?'”

“My dad had his wisdom teeth removed in Mexico, and they halted mid-procedure for the elote man,” wrote another. “I won't ever have dental treatment done in (Mexico) again since they put my root canal on the wrong tooth,” @neme590 said. It appears that this isn’t the first time a dentist has used YouTube training videos to determine how to carry out an operation correctly, “me in Costa Rica when the doctor was googling my symptoms on his big TV” another TikTok user commented.

They're showing you what they're about to do, they do that at my dentist, the TikToker appeared to agree with another user who commented. Nevertheless, it looks like @bummercreek may have been making a joke. @bummercreek just said, “Correct”, in response to the criticism.

Then there were other people who reported having a good experience getting dental treatment done in Mexico: “My root canal procedure was two days ago. Karol G was played for listening purposes by the dentist. Since then, I’ve felt no discomfort. He was also quite laid back.” A significant global industry is medical tourism. Several Americans travel abroad for treatments that cost a fraction of what they would in their home nation.