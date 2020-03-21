WATCH: Russell Brand says self-isolation is challenging his sobriety

Russell Brand says being in self-isolation is challenging his sobriety. The 44-year-old comedian and actor is practicing social distancing and isolating himself at home as much as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but has said staying away from people is proving difficult for him, because he usually attends group meetings to help with his addictions. He said: “I’m a person that has to belong to support groups and communities to help with my numerous, much discussed and pretty bloody obvious mental health issues, primarily around addiction. I like to meet other people with addiction issues or alcoholism issues and get support as I work a 12-step program.” Russell has instead been having online meetings, where he can chat to his peers from the comfort of his home.

He added: “Thankfully there are online hookup groups - not hookup groups, that’s a different thing, that’s the old life - meetup groups, that’s much more my speed.”

The ‘Get Him To The Greek’ star also explained he’s currently stuck in Mullumbimby, a small country town in New South Wales, Australia, after cancelling a string of concerts in the country amid the outbreak of the virus, which is also known as covid-19.

He said: “I happen to be in Australia at the moment and one of the biggest questions I’m confronting is, ‘Oh wow, do we go back to the UK now? Or when?’ Where you’re from is where you’re from; it’s a tricky one isn’t it.”

And Russell finds it interesting that during the pandemic, social media - which has often been criticised for being isolating - is now the only way people can communicate with the outside world, as they’re forced to stay in their homes.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, he said: “Now, suddenly it [online] is the only option we’ve got.”