Most women can relate to the embarrassment of walking down the pads and tampons aisle and hastily picking the brand closest to you and dumping it into the shopping cart. It's a monthly right of passage that needs to be done. But the stigma that's associated with menstruation and pads is something that sadly has never gone away.

But local music artist Sho Madjozi wants to change all that. She's teamed up with Stayfree for #InSyncWithMadjozi by creating a fun video for social media.

"Turn it up! We're not whispering about periods anymore," Madjozi says while standing in a brightly-lit shopping aisle. "Welcome to the loneliest aisle where we buy tampons and pads," she shouts.

The campaign has been a long time coming as Madjozi tweeted: "I’m so happy I can finally share this with you guys."

"I wanted to stop the embarrassment around periods and give information, so I teamed up with Stayfree to create #InSyncWithMadjozi. And they killllled it!"

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

For more info visit: tp://m.me/stayfreeafrica