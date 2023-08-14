WATCH: What is this trickeration? TikToker trolls Woolies for their Dry Shower product

The basics of hygiene is using water and soap to get the work done. The one doesn’t go without the other. So when local content creator Ikho visited his local Woolworths store, he was shocked to find their Dry Shower product that doesn’t require any water. Instead, it contains “active ingredients from nature.”

Eager to share his find with his TikTok followers, Ikho held a bottle in his hands and said, “If you use this, you are a dhetty, dhetty, dhetty phig.” He then walked over to the soap aisle and asked, “You don’t bathe, you don’t like water?” Pointing at a bar of soap Ikho added, “This is what you should be using. Here’s soap!” before ending with, “Sies!”

“Okay so genuine chats.. when they say ‘lifts away dirt’ where is the dirt being lifted to exactly!?” asked a confused Olwethu M. “We know the target market it's definitely not for us,” joked Sphe Khanyile. Ms Luna came up with a plausible explanation, saying, “This would make sense for like camping or some form of sport/exercise just to freshen up otherwise.”

To see how well the product works, we went in search of online reviews, and surprisingly, it got some impressive ratings. “The real thing is preferable but this does a good job. Gives that clean feeling and moisturised feeling,” wrote an online user on abillion.com. Another said: “An absolute winner from Woolworths. I love the refreshing smell and amazing smooth foam. A must have for anyone.”