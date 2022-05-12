WATCH: Woman reveals disgusting mouldy breast implants she had removed after 13 years

In the past, having any kind of physical enhancement procedure would have been frowned upon. It was something women did in secret. Now it’s become so popular that women are able to unashamedly talk about it.

One of the most popular procedures is breast augmentation. Whether you simply want to give your breasts a bit of a lift or are keen to go up a cup size or two, it’s now a fairly simple procedure. Over the years there has been a vast improvement in how surgery is done, as well as the type of implants used.

These days are far fewer complications and the results are more natural looking. While TikTok user Bunnie, @xomgitsbunnie, was most likely very happy with the results of her breast enhancement surgery in 2006, she’s now utterly disgusted when she discovered what the implant she’s had in her body for 13 years actually looked like. Bunnie took to TikTok to share her story and show the world what was inside her body all that time.

In the video, which has already received more than 3.3 million views and 200k likes, she explains that she had to have her implants removed in November 2020 after doctors were unable to pinpoint what was causing her to start suffering various symptoms. From a zip-lock plastic bag, she pulls out one of the implants giving viewers a close-up look at the wobbly sack. While the implant might still be intact, it’s filled with yellow coloured liquid with brown mouldy patches. Looks pretty much like a sack of dirty water!

"Look at that," she said while moving the yellowed implant around in her hand. "That goes inside of a human body. Look at the mould." From the same bag, she then pulls out the other implant. The second one looks even worse, as one can clearly see clumps of mould floating around inside the brownish yellow discoloured saline. "No wonder why women are having so many complications with these things," she said, still holding the implant. "It's disgusting."

