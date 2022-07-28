WATCH: Woman who only showers every 10 days says she’s ‘living proof you don’t have to bathe often to look and feel good’

Personal hygiene is always implied. It’s a personal preference, you may skip a daily shower but 10 days between a shower is a bit much, no? Twenty-three-year-old TikToker Aydan Jane doesn’t think so.

She took to social media where she shared that she doesn’t shower every day, or every second day but every tenth day. The woman, who regularly posts her morning routine, has disgusted TikTok users after she posted a video that said “I am living proof that you don’t have to bathe often to look and feel good.” One user said: “Not trying to be rude but what’s the point of going that long without showering?”

@aydan_jane first shower in 12 days🤪 ♬ original sound - Sally Boy Jane believes that showering less is good for the environment because water is a precious resource and unless you are doing a manual labour job that will make you break a sweat you don’t need to shower everyday.

And thanks to her new shampoo she took a 10-day water hiatus. “Because her hair did not get oily” The video has since gone viral, receiving over 3.2 million views and over 20 000 comments.

@aydan_jane ♬ i was all over her - salvia palth A missed shower here and there is unlikely to cause body odour, especially if you haven’t been exercising. However body odour, particularly in the armpits and groin, is inevitable the longer you go without showering. “Do you do this on your menstrual cycle too?” where clapped back “periods don’t make you dirty, periods are not dirty that myth that periods are unhygienic or unclean is reinforced by the stigma about menstruation, its also important to know that the vagina is self cleaning, you don’t have to clean it its cleans itself.”

Body odour isn’t the only reason to shower or bathe on a regular basis. Although a build-up of dead skin cells, dirt, and sweat on your skin can be caused by poor hygiene or infrequent showers. This can cause acne and aggravate conditions like psoriasis, dermatitis, and eczema. The video also attracted the attention of Dr Julie Russak, a private practice dermatologist in Manhattan, who told the New York Post that while there is no harm in leaving one or two days between showers, not showering can result in skin damage. She said: “You also have to still think about all the bacteria and (toxins) that accumulate on the skin.”