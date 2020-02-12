Influenza causes up to 650 000 deaths worldwide and over 11 000 deaths in South Africa each year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
There are 4 main viruses (2 types of Influenza A viruses and 2 types of influenza B viruses) that cause seasonal flu.These viruses evolve annually in an unpredictable manner which determines their virulence (the severity of illness that they cause) and circulation.
Severe illness caused by influenza affects between 3 and 5 million people worldwide, including over 45 000 South Africans each year. Almost 50 percent of affected South Africans require hospitalisation.
Influenza viruses circulate worldwide at different times of the year, with South Africa’s seasonal influenza usually occurring between May and September.
The flu spreads quickly and can affect anyone, regardless of their state of health or their age.It can be particularly severe and complicated for people with chronic diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis (TB), diabetes and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac, pulmonary, renal, hepatic, neurological, haemoglobin and immunosuppressive disorders.