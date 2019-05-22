Whoopi Goldberg had a one-in-three chance of survival when she was fighting double pneumonia and sepsis earlier this year.

Whoopi Goldberg had a one-in-three chance of survival when she was fighting double pneumonia and sepsis earlier this year. The Ghost actress took almost a month out from her show The View in February to focus on her health and revealed a month later that she had been fighting the life-threatening infection - that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs - and came “very close to leaving the Earth” as she developed double pneumonia and an infection in the blood.

Her primary care physician, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, reported that he couldn’t even make out Goldberg’s words when she initially contacted him and that the EGOT winner was “gasping for air” before she arrived to the hospital.

Whoopi admitted her health scare had been a huge wake-up call and she has cut back her hectic working schedule to look after herself properly.

She added: “I slowed it down because you don’t want to relapse. I don’t ever want to do this again.

“I didn’t like it. This is what happens when you don’t take care of yourself.”

Bang Showbiz