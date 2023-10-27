Woman wakes up with live spider in her ear: ‘It’s alive. I threw up’

No matter how big or small they are, there are not many people who like to deal with spiders. While we all know that they lurk around in our homes, some in plain sight and others in hiding, nobody really wants to think about what they do when we are asleep.

With over 30 million views, a TikTok video that Desirae Kelly (@desiraekelly) shared of herself sitting at a doctor’s office has gone viral. And when you find out why, you might never want to sleep again. Captioned: “It’s ok to laugh,” the clearly unnerved woman shared what went down when she went to the urgent care after waking up at 5am and feeling that there was something in her ear.

She started by saying: “Well they confirmed that there is something in my ear. “She goes there’s something in there. It’s not a moth. She adds that it’s curled up back there,” said the teary woman. She added that at that point she was waiting for a nurse to get back to her to flush her ear out.

“I’m so embarrassed. First of all because that’s so gross and I’m a clean person. But I’m also like it’s an uneasy feeling. There’s a bug in my ear,” she continued. She then skipped forward to when she was done having her ear flushed. Crying, she said that it was a spider.

“It was alive. I threw up. I’m never sleeping again,” she concluded. @desiraekelly its ok to laugh ♬ original sound - desiraekelly

In a follow-up video, she went into more detail about what happened on the day. She shared that she woke up at 5am out of a dead sleep and went to the bathroom. After she went back to bed, she felt something in her ear. She dismissed it because she thought it was the tassels on her comforter and went back to sleep.

However, 15 minutes later she woke up again and actually felt something move in her ear. She described the feeling as something fluttering in your ear. After Googling how to get something out of your ear, and not feeling comfortable trying any of the methods, she decided to go to urgent care.

She added that as she waited, her ear started to pain and said that it felt like there was a clump of wax moving at the base of her eardrum. After being checked by two nurses, it was confirmed that there was definitely something in her ear and that it wasn’t a moth but in fact something curled up in the back of her ear. The nurse then proceeded to flush out her ear, and after many failed attempts, she finally felt something moving in her ear then started to crawl out of it.

In the video, she demonstrated how she tilted her head and saw something fall onto her sweater. When she saw the nurse jump back, she knew that it wasn’t a normal bug. With the nurse tugging on her sweater, she realised that the bug was still alive.