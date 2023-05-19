World Breastmilk Donation Day: Everything you need to know about human milk banks

Premature birth or resulting complications are responsible for almost a third of the one million newborn infant deaths that occur every year in Africa. In honour of World Breast Milk Donation Day, IOL Lifestyle interviewed Staša Jordan, Executive Director of the South African Breastmilk Reserve (SABR), a leading NPO championing the causes of newborn, early-life, and maternal healthcare.

“Premature babies’ vulnerable digestive tracts require breastmilk,” said Jordan, underlining that breast milk donation benefits both infants and their mothers. “Research has indicated that lactation is not only beneficial for infants but also for mothers. It engages the fourth stage of breast development and helps protect women against breast cancer in the future. Therefore, breast milk donation can be a lifesaving practice for infants, and it can also have long-term health benefits for donors. "Donated breast milk is crucial in bridging the temporary lactation gap for moms, often too ill to lactate, and to aid the long-term health complications they face. Saving the lives of extremely premature babies, who often weigh as little as 500 grams, necessitates the importance of donated breast milk," said Jordan.

She added, "World Breast Milk Donation Day brings awareness to this life-saving practice, especially for mothers who experience premature birth and physical toll on maternal health." Who benefits? SABR primarily focuses on supporting hospitalised infants who are often on life support and require multiple feedings per day.

While breast milk donation can help bridge the gap for mothers who have difficulty lactating or are too ill to breastfeed, SABR currently does not provide a home program, as breast milk is a limited resource and is allocated based on the highest priority need. "Through awareness campaigns aimed at new mothers, lactation consultants, breastfeeding activists, midwives, lactation specialists, and policymakers, SABR hopes to promote the importance of breast milk donation and ensure that more infants have access to this essential resource. "Despite common misconceptions, cultural impediments are not a major barrier to breast milk donation, as wet nurses have been a part of many African cultures for centuries", said Jordan.

She added, “Breastfeeding alongside human milk banking is a public health intervention that protects new-borns and is a poverty alleviation strategy, especially in developing countries where children under five are at higher risk of mortality and morbidity associated with respiratory and diarrhoeal disease born from poor access to water sanitation and flush toilets. Currently, only around one-third of SA women breastfeed. Our organisational vision is to achieve the UN's target breastfeeding rate of 50% by the year 2025 in SA”. “World Breast Milk Donation Day may not be widely celebrated, but it is an opportunity to bring attention to the importance of donating breast milk as a life-saving initiative for premature babies. It goes beyond the benefits of breast milk. Breastfeeding is far more affordable than formula feeding especially for mothers receiving R460 SASSA grants per child per month.”

How safe is donated breast milk?

Breast milk banks in South Africa operate with the same level of safety and quality protocols as blood and organ donor banks, according to Jordan. “Stringent measures, including viral and microbiological monitoring, as well as pasteurisation of all breast milk to eliminate potential contamination, are in place. “Advocacy and awareness campaigns targeted at new mothers, lactation consultants, breastfeeding activists, midwives, lactation specialists, and policymakers are key to supporting this initiative, she said.

The SABR is just one of several human milk banks in South Africa, including Ithembalethu human milk bank in KZN, Netcare human milk bank, and 26 human milk banks established by the Department of Health. Who can donate? For those who are interested in becoming breast milk donors, there are certain criteria to consider; these being a healthy mother who is not taking medications including antidepressants used to stimulate lactation, and who is HIV-negative with no sexually transmitted infections.

“Breast milk donation is a selfless gift of life and an opportunity to help save the lives of vulnerable infants in need,” said Jordan. If you are interested in becoming a breast milk donor, SABR's website www.sabr.org.za, and complete a short questionnaire that takes less than 15 minutes. “By being a part of this life-saving practice, you can help provide crucial health benefits for both mothers and their infants,” Jordan said.