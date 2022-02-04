World Cancer Day: Questions you need to ask about accessing cancer treatment from your doctors

When patients receive their cancer diagnosis, they often experience common feelings such as fear, sadness, a loss of control and hope. These feelings are further exacerbated by barriers that have the potential to rob a patient's quality of life and integrity, thereby hinging on their chance to an improved disease outcome that patients have to face to access timely and comprehensive treatment and support.

World Cancer Day (February 4) will bring these issues to the fore under this year’s theme of ‘Close the Care Gap’. The three-year campaign aims to recognize and address the barriers that exist for thousands of individuals around the world in accessing the care they require. “When someone finds out that they have cancer, or the cancer has come back, it can be incredibly confusing and overwhelming to the individual and the family, and at times, the community at large,” says Dr Kgothatso Motumi, Market Access and Public Policy Head, Roche Pharmaceuticals. “As there are many factors to consider, people may not know what questions to ask their doctors to ensure that they receive timely and comprehensive treatment, in the spirit of universal healthcare.

“Receiving the correct information from doctors is quite important as it can mean life or death for the patient, if they receive the incorrect diagnosis and treatment options.”

Dr Motumi discusses what questions patients need to ask about accessing cancer treatment from their doctors: Can I receive an advanced care plan to enable one to plan their life and that of their families? A diagnosis of cancer might affect almost all facets of one’s life, from their mental status, ability to work and earn, anticipated morbidity from the disease or the treatment given, spiritual, family and social interactions.

This is important for both the treating physician to understand the patient’s needs and wishes and allows the patient to make decisions throughout the course of the disease, depending on the aim of treatment. Where can I access more information and support with managing the disease? This question is important as it helps the patient gain more information about the disease, apart from the information they would receive from their doctor.

What effects will this treatment have on my body? This question is significant so that the patient knows what to expect once they start treatment. How can I mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for diagnosis and treatment?