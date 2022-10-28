Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 28, 2022

World Health Organization warns fungi is becoming drug resistant, posing major health risks

Fungi threat. Picture by Eirinn Ventress/unsplash

Published 3h ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a report showcasing the first-ever list of fungal “priority diseases” – a list of the 19 fungi that pose the greatest risk to public health, warning that some strains are becoming drug-resistant.

The report points out that there is a lack of information on the prevalence of fungal diseases and the trends in anti-fungal resistance. Because of this, it is difficult to determine the precise impact of fungal illnesses and anti-fungal resistance, which undermines the effectiveness of the therapy.

The WHO FPPL (fungal priority pathogens list) intends to concentrate and direct additional research and policy measures to boost the international response to fungal infections and anti-fungal resistance.

WHO fungal priority pathogens list:

Critical priority group:

Cryptococcus neoformans

Aspergillus fumigatus

Candida Auris

Candida albicans

High priority group:

Nakaseomyces

Eumycetoma

Histoplasma

Mucorales

Fusarium spp

Candida parapsilosis

Candida tropicalis

Medium priority group:

Scedosporium spp

Lomentospora prolificans

Coccidioides spp

Pichia Kudriavzeveii

Pneumocystis jirovecii

Paracoccidioides spp

There are only four classes of anti-fungal medicines available, and a very small number of candidates are in clinical trials. This presents a major threat to public health as fungal pathogens are becoming more common and resistant to treatment.

Moreover, diagnostic tools for fungal pathogens are often not readily available and expensive.

Those with severe underlying immune system conditions and severe illnesses often suffer from invasive versions of these fungal infections. Cancer patients, people with HIV/Aids, organ transplant recipients, people with chronic respiratory diseases, and people with post-primary tuberculosis infections are at the greatest risk.

“Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO assistant director-general, antimicrobial resistance.

