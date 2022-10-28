World Health Organization warns fungi is becoming drug resistant, posing major health risks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a report showcasing the first-ever list of fungal “priority diseases” – a list of the 19 fungi that pose the greatest risk to public health, warning that some strains are becoming drug-resistant. The report points out that there is a lack of information on the prevalence of fungal diseases and the trends in anti-fungal resistance. Because of this, it is difficult to determine the precise impact of fungal illnesses and anti-fungal resistance, which undermines the effectiveness of the therapy.

The WHO FPPL (fungal priority pathogens list) intends to concentrate and direct additional research and policy measures to boost the international response to fungal infections and anti-fungal resistance. WHO fungal priority pathogens list: Critical priority group:

Cryptococcus neoformans Aspergillus fumigatus Candida Auris

Candida albicans High priority group: Nakaseomyces

Eumycetoma Histoplasma Mucorales

Fusarium spp Candida parapsilosis Candida tropicalis

Medium priority group: Scedosporium spp Lomentospora prolificans

Coccidioides spp Pichia Kudriavzeveii Pneumocystis jirovecii

Paracoccidioides spp There are only four classes of anti-fungal medicines available, and a very small number of candidates are in clinical trials. This presents a major threat to public health as fungal pathogens are becoming more common and resistant to treatment. Moreover, diagnostic tools for fungal pathogens are often not readily available and expensive.

Those with severe underlying immune system conditions and severe illnesses often suffer from invasive versions of these fungal infections. Cancer patients, people with HIV/Aids, organ transplant recipients, people with chronic respiratory diseases, and people with post-primary tuberculosis infections are at the greatest risk.