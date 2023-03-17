World Sleep Day: Tips to help alleviate snoring

Although sleeping is a natural behaviour, we frequently take it for granted. But sleep is essential for our physical, mental and social health and a lack of it can result in anything from tiredness, tension and anxiety to loss of concentration, sleep apnoea and weariness.

On March 17, World Sleep Day provides a chance to raise awareness of the importance of sleep health and all of its advantages. Picture: Rachel Claire Pexels As trivial as it may sound for some, snoring can have a hugely negative impact on your quality of sleep and your long-term health, but is often something that can be improved or even resolved. Snoring is just an irritating sound, right?

An estimated 25% of individuals snore frequently, and 45% snore occasionally, frequently disturbing their bed partner’s sleep and possibly their own as well. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, snoring itself might be an indication of a medical condition such as obstructive sleep apnoea. What is snoring?

Snoring is the hoarse or harsh sound that occurs when air flows past relaxed tissues in your throat, causing the tissues to vibrate as you breathe. Most individuals snore occasionally, but for some, it can be a chronic problem. Snoring happens when you are in deep sleep. This vibration can occasionally approach 100 decibels, which is equivalent to a vacuum cleaner and can be as loud as a hair dryer at 50 dB. What causes snoring?

Sometimes the culprits may be the lifestyle and personal factors such as alcohol, some medications, alcohol and congestion can make snoring worse. You might also be at higher risk for snoring – and sleep apnoea – if you are overweight or obese, you sleep on your back, or you smoke, according to Harvard Health Publishing. When a woman goes through menopause, her body produces less oestrogen, which is crucial for maintaining muscle tone and skin elasticity. The likelihood of snoring then rises as a result of the airways becoming looser and bulkier. An under-appreciated but significant cause of snoring, according to Bianca Leonard, marketing manager for air treatment experts Solenco, is an overheated room or excessively dry ambient air.

Tips to help alleviate your snoring It may seem clear, according to Leonard, that changing one’s lifestyle, eating a healthy dinner, and engaging in lots of physical activity can lessen snoring, but it isn’t always that easy.

She continues by saying that serial snorers frequently employ a variety of methods to control their snoring, with the majority using saline sprays or “anti-snoring” sprays, which are meant to lubricate the nose or throat and improve airflow. “The worst position is sleeping on your back, but placing bulging pillows in the middle of the bed to help stay sleeping on your side may do wonders for you or your partner.” She suggests purchasing a humidifier to bring moisture to the air in the room and to help avoid snoring to address the awful midnight or morning dry mouth and dry air. Also, it’s a fantastic addition to a beauty or skincare routine because it protects you from chapped lips, dry skin, and itchy eyes, nose, and throat.