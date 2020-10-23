Yes, if untreated, a STD could lead to infertility

TV presenter Katlego Maboe has been trending since a video of him admitting to cheating was posted on social media. The video went viral where his former partner is seen questioning Maboe and eventually forcing a confession from him. The star can be seen to be very devastated by his actions as he even admits who he slept with, live on video. In a statement he also admitted that he has cheated.“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives - an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. “As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved.”

While the cheating has disappointed many South Africans, it’s his former girlfriend Monique Muller claiming that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that is affecting her chances of having a second child that has shocked many.

STD is a serious bacteria to battle with; for others it can even be life threatening.

According to Urology Health, STD is caused by the bacteria and viruses that grow in warm, moist places in the body, resulting in STDs.

They are passed from one person to another through sex. Infections can spread from the penis, vagina, mouth or anus. These infections can be minor or they can be very painful.

Anyone can get a STD. Teenagers and young adults have the highest risk. They are more likely to have many sex partners, and they may not know how to prevent problems. Street-drug users who use dirty needles are also at risk.

According to a 2018 study on NCBI Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Infertility, female infertility, including tubal factor infertility, is a major public health concern worldwide.

Most cases of tubal factor infertility are attributable to untreated sexually transmitted diseases that ascend along the reproductive tract and are capable of causing tubal inflammation, damage, and scarring.

Evidence has consistently demonstrated the effects of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae as pathogenic bacteria involved in reproductive tract morbidities, including tubal factor infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease.

If you are suspect that you or your partner may have contracted an STD, please contact a medical professional.