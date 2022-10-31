You shouldn't put a yoni egg in your vagina, but if you want to try it, educate yourself first

The egg-shaped jewels, often known as yoni eggs, are advertised for vaginal insertion. Made from Jade, it is a typically green gemstone that takes a high polish. The popularity of this practice increased in 2017 after Gwyneth Paltrow praised its advantages in an article that has since been taken down on her website, Goop.

The "recommended" usage of a yoni egg is straightforward, in the opinion of supporters. For any time between a few minutes and overnight, ideally each day, you place the rock into your vagina. Yoni eggs' spiritual advantages will sound similar if you've ever heard someone discuss the advantages of healing crystals.

According to Alexis Maze, founder of the sex toy brand Gemstone Yoni, which produces crystal dildos and yoni eggs, crystals and gemstones were once regarded to have particular energy, healing characteristics. Sellers assert that using jade eggs also helps to strengthen the muscles in the vagina because the body has to "grab" the egg in order to hold it there. Yoni egg supporters assert that there are both physical and spiritual advantages.

Physically, it is believed that inserting a jade egg enables your body to perform an unintentional Kegel, thus bolstering the pelvic floor. Dr Lauren Streicher, MD, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, adds that this is a set of muscles that support the rectum, uterus, and vaginal floor. Jade eggs, as stated on Goop, can help you maintain hormone balance and relieve PMS symptoms. There hasn't been any formal scientific investigation on the hazards or advantages of using jade eggs, though.

The implantation necessitates the pelvic floor muscles to be continuously contracted, which can lead to pelvic floor strain, and according to Amy Baumgarten, a holistic movement coach at Allbodies, an online community for sexual and reproductive health, this can lead to a chain reaction of physical problems. Product vendors assert that jade eggs have a long history of use. The issue? There isn't a shred of evidence to suggest that jade eggs were ever a part of traditional Chinese sexual practices. Dr Renjie Chang, OB-GYN and founder of the sexual health business NeuEve, asserts that the statement is untrue.

"I am a gynaecologist originally trained in China, and I can confirm that this (claim) is entirely wrong. Neither historical documents nor publications on Chinese medicine have ever discussed this”, says Dr Chang in a YouTube video debunking the jade egg health and wellness fad. To investigate the validity of this assertion, a group of experts looked at more than 5 000 jade pieces from Chinese art and archaeology collections in a study published in 2019. They came to the conclusion that the claim is a "contemporary marketing fiction" because they were unable to locate even one vaginal egg.

False marketing can be annoying from the perspective of the consumer. This assertion disrespects and denigrates Chinese culture, in addition to perpetuating incorrect perceptions of Chinese medicine. Goop was accused of making untrue health claims that were "not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence," in the words of the prosecution. It is public record that anyone who purchased the egg from Goop's website had to get a refund when the lawsuit was settled for $145 000 (about R2.6m).

You should think about the origin of the stone before buying a jade egg. Some businesses might not be using actual jade to maintain the low price range. Jade from Myanmar may be being used illegally by others - this is where 70% of the jade in the world is mined.

The eggs themselves aren't necessarily dangerous. However, placing them within your vagina, as the self-proclaimed health and wellness gurus advise, is not thought to be safe. It can also lead to pelvic floor strain, aggravate or scrape the vaginal wall, and raise your risk of infection. The grandiose claims you've heard about jade eggs, according to experts, are untrue. Even worse, they might even create potential injury, states Streicher in a video interview conducted by Healthline.