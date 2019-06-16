Young people in the Health Industry Picture: Pexels

Millennials are a force to be reckoned with. What they lack in life experience and possibly maturity they more than makeup for in ambition.



We all know that the Baby Boomer generation changed how the world worked, and Millennials are doing the same, albeit on their own terms and timeline.





One area they are starting to change is healthcare.





The South African health care system has been plagued for decades by major problems, from lack of access to uncontrolled costs to worrying rates of medical errors.





But now, in the healthcare space, young people are prompting greater emphasis on technology, faster delivery of care, a fee-for-outcome model, and a shift toward consumer-oriented service.





June is Youth Month and the country will observe Youth Day on June 16. To celebrate young people it’s worthwhile to look at some of the youth changing the medical industry one day at a time.





Here are the Young People Pushing Boundaries and Changing the World in 2019:





Leila Amien:

Leila Amien is a final medical student at Stellenbosch University, who has been serving as a volunteer for the past five years at Operation Smile South Africa - a not for profit medical humanitarian charity that is dedicated to helping improve the health and lives of children and young adults.

Amien has served with distinction on the universities Operation Smile committee, attended medical missions as a volunteer and almost single-handedly put together the now annual score 4 smiles soccer tournament.

Through the tournament, Amien has not only raised significant funds which have helped put smiles on the faces of our patients but has reached and educated many young people and so, in turn, created more advocates for safe, effective and timeous surgery.





Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile

Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile is probably one of the most loved young doctors today.

The medical practitioner is most loved by her over 64k followers on social media for her fun spirit and relatable Instagram stories.

Besides being socialite, Khanyile spends most of her time working with her passion — children.

She is also a firm advocate for mental health and has started an organization called #MetalMatters- a platform that promotes conversations around mental health.

Khanyile is evident that today's doctor health advocating goes beyond the constellation room and social media can be a great platform to reach young people.





Paul Letsatsi Potsane





Paul Letsatsi Potsane is Provincial HIV prevention co-ordinator, Right to Care in his role as the head of the HIV prevention programme for Right to Care, a non governmental organisation, Potsane is realising that ambition by creating and implementing strategies to increase access to HIV healthcare services for vulnerable and stigmatised groups such as sex workers and the LGBTIQ community. In the two years since he has occupied this position, he has been able to reach patients who were previously unable to access healthcare services.





Laura Daniels

Laura Daniels has competed on an international WBFF stage and authored her own ebook. Her specialization? Healthy recipes to fit any diet and waistline. In addition to the recipes she freely shares with her followers, Daniels also encourages her audience to live a holistically healthy lifestyle instead of falling for fad diets. In our fast world, having someone modelling a healthy lifestyle and having some who has easy and quick recipes is a plus. Danielz is proof that women can be strong, sexy and healthy.



