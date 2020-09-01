Zodwa Wabantu just did another vagina tightening procedure ’for new bae’

Socialite and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu had tongues wagging on social media after she posted a video of herself on Instagram undergoing a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. The reality TV star shared a video on Instagram of her aesthetic doctor, Mahendra Premchand, performing the procedure. In the video she says she is tightening her vagina because she has ended her relationship and she needs a new one. During the procedure, Zodwa says she wants her vagina to keep the next men she finds and it should not disappoint her. Then she proceeds to ask the doctor to continue working and make sure that it is very tight. “I know I’m doing this for myself and my own satisfaction; I should orgasm and grab. But no men should leave me,’’ says Zodwa.

This is not the first tightening procedure the star has had done. During a previous procedure, Zodwa said in the video that she was tightening her vagina because she wanted it returned to its pre-birth state.

In her video, Zodwa explains to the doctor that women often feel like something is out of place after giving birth, adding that the idea of possibly getting “it” back is important to most women.

According to the Plastic Surgery Organisation, the vaginal treatment stimulates collagen proteins within the skin and muscle tissue, essentially creating a toning and tightening effect.

Tightened pelvic floor muscles can reduce or eliminate urinary stress incontinence, while the treatment simultaneously addresses other problems like vaginal laxity and dryness.

However, Healthline said the vagina is naturally elastic, like a rubber band. They said after birth it doesn’t take long before it returns to its former shape. “Tight vaginal muscles, then, could make sexual encounters painful or impossible to complete,’’ they warned.