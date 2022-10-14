Zodwa Wabantu's confession about multiple abortions leaves social media uncomfortable

Controversial entertainer and reality star, Zodwa Wabantu recently confessed to having about 11 abortions in her lifetime. The admission was broadcast on the latest episode of her reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”, leaving social media in a tizz.

Zodwa said on the show that she was approached by a “mysterious man” who told her that she had to buy clothes for her children. After she questioned the man concerning the message he had delivered to her, she was told it meant that she either had a miscarriage or an abortion. She was told a cleansing ceremony was supposed to be performed to appease the spirits of the “departed children”. In the confession room, she then stated that she has had several abortions.

The dancer recently shared a clip of that scene on her Instagram and captioned it, “Who has Done Abortion? Zodwa Wabantu Did. I don’t have Tik Tok😊” , inviting fans and followers to have a hard conversation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) This is not the first time the star has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. On previous occasions she openly admitted to taking Antiretroviral drugs for HIV, and in another instance admitted having a substance abuse addiction. The “hustler” who is known for always being authentic, unfiltered and real, was dragged by social media users for the post, with some saying that there is no way a person in “their right state of mind” can have so many abortions.

@given870702 commented: “so people goes around watching 11 tombstone under zodwa's legs 🦵 n b proud to have seen her momozi.” @mrs_dzuni_shilaluke said: “What happened to contraceptives? I'm sure they were around and free whilst you were growing up. This could have been avoided!” @mpho5520 said: “...there’s no one in their right state of mind that wuld do 11 abortions 🚶‍♀️.”

