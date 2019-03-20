“I was attracted to this project because I was inspired by the potential for art and entertainment to bring this story to life”

Hennessy recently released a short film by legendary director Ridley Scott, as part of a campaign created by the advertising agency DDB Paris.



Complementing the idea that “Each drop of Hennessy X.O. is an Odyssey,” the Academy Award® nominated director of the films The Martian and Gladiator as well as cult films Alien and Blade Runner, creates a visual journey that explores the seven flavour profiles.





The film is a creative interpretation of each of the seven tasting notes, described by Hennessy’s Comité de Dégustation as illustrations of Hennessy X.O’s taste and feel: Sweet Notes, Rising Heat, Spicy Edge, Flowing Flame, Chocolate Lull, Wood Crunches; culminating in Infinite Echo.





“I was attracted to this project because I was inspired by the potential for art and entertainment to bring this story to life,” said Ridley Scott. “Hennessy has a great product, and I was lucky enough to have the freedom to interpret this and create something amazing. I think people will be stunned when they see the film."









Scott’s film depicts the gathering of shimmering golden liquid, human figures walking in the shadows of bronzed giants, androids coming to life through spicy synapses, beings gliding through a fiery atmosphere and meditating peacefully amongst levitating rocks while lush woodlands are stirred by invisible spirits. As the film culminates we see the worlds co-existing in an omnipresent nebula and are reminded of the director’s mastery in transporting viewers to other worlds.





"It is an honour for Hennessy to partner with a visionary like Ridley Scott," Said Hennessy Global CMO Michael Aidan. "This film showcases Ridley's artistic genius conveying the essence of Hennessy X.O through entertainment that transcends traditional advertising."





See the full film, as well as a 'making of' video, behind-the-scenes content, and an interview with Ridley Scott, at thesevenworlds.hennessy.com







