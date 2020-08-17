5 household items that can be cleaned by the sun

Are you aware that when it comes to cleaning different kitchen products, Mother Nature can make a big contribution? The sun’s rays also help with the finishing touch. After washing and drying, place some items in the sun for a few hours, and they become even more cleaner. 1. Wooden cutting boards Some people suggest that the sun can disinfect a wooden cutting board. This has not yet been conclusively proven. However, we already know that a cutting board dries faster in the sun and this means that bacteria are less likely to increase on the moist surface. 2. Bin

Take your trash can outside. Rinse the trash can with a disinfectant detergent and then wipe the inside and let it dry in the sun.

3. Grime in the fridge

Are the drawers in your fridge not clean? Mix some water with soap and scrub your drawers, and then put them in the sun for a few hours. They’ll be sparkling clean.

4. Lunch drums

Do you have a food container that is now being left with some tomato sauce red haze? Spray your container with lemon juice and then put it in the sun for a few hours. After leaving it in the sun, it will be a lot cleaner.

5. Shopping bag

Bags that you often use as a shopping bag need to be regularly washed. Think about it: you put the bags on the floor in the supermarket, in your car and then on the kitchen counter.

Shopping bags that cannot be washed in the washing machine also need to be cleaned regularly. Wipe these bags using a cloth and then put the bag in the sun for just a few hours.