5 tips to help you get rid of that smoke smell permanently

The smell of cigarettes is never pleasant. It can also take a long time for the smell to go away. You may try using air fresheners, or you can look in your kitchen cupboards for some of these items which could help you get rid of that smoke smell permanently. With these tips, your house will smell fresh again. 1. Apples Apples are good at absorbing smells, which makes them a perfect natural solution. Take an apple and cut it into half. Place the two halves in the space you want to freshen up and leave them there for a night. The apple will absorb the smoke smell.

2. Vinegar

The scent of vinegar neutralises the smell of smoke. Open up a window and make sure your pets are locked in a different room because the smell of vinegar is quite strong.

Place a pot filled with vinegar on your stove and leave it to boil. Allow the smell of vinegar to drift through the house to eliminate the smell of smoke. You can also mix a cup of vinegar with 2 litres of warm water and use it to wipe down furniture, floors, and walls.

If your clothes smell like smoke, put them in the washing machine and add some vinegar as a fabric softener. This will do the trick.

3. Baking soda

Baking soda is the ideal solution for couches, fabric and carpets. Sprinkle a decent amount of baking soda over that smelly surface and leave it for 12 to 24 hours.

Keep an eye on small children and pets. When the waiting period is over, vacuum up the baking soda. If the smell is still there you will need to repeat this process.

Baking soda absorbs smells and moisture, meaning that both the smoke smell and other nasty smells will dissipate.

4. Coffee

After making coffee, dry the leftover coffee grounds and place them in several small bowls. Place the bowls around your house or in your car. Replace them every 24 hours and the smell of smoke will vanish. Coffee grounds will absorb the smell and spread the scent of good coffee.

5. Ammonia

If none of the solutions mentioned seem to work, then it is time to try ammonia. Ammonia has a strong scent but this will fade much quicker than the smoke smell, particularly if the smoke smell has already been absorbed into the walls and floor of your home.

When using this method, you will need to wear a mask or tie a tea towel around your mouth and nose. Also make sure there are no pets or small children nearby.

Mix a cup of ammonia with 4 litres of water and use it to scrub the walls, ceilings, and floors. If the smell of ammonia is too strong for you, use baking soda to absorb it.

Simply sprinkle some baking soda around the room then vacuum it up after a few hours.