7 garden trends to put a spring in your step
Rays of sunshine pierce through the lingering winter freshness as gardens get greener, flourishing under the Springtime sun, calling us to venture outdoors.
In line with the wonderful weather we’ve been having in South Africa, it’s time to get your garden ready for spring. From eco tools to bee hotels and creative seating options, there are so many exciting ways to bring your outdoor space to life just in time for the warmer months.
7 Spring garden trends:
Bamboo gardening tools
Do your bit for the planet by ditching plastic and metal gardening tools for trendy bamboo. Since the options for recycling plastic is limited as they are typically composed of various other materials too, often metals, the recyclable components can’t be separated and are therefore banned from recycling centres and bins. Bamboo on the other hand plays a vital role in the environment. According to Science Direct, “bamboo development reduces pollution; its plants reduce up to 35 percent carbon dioxide in the climate and deliver more oxygen.”
Bee hotels
Bee hotels are nesting tubes for the planet’s an insect that’s famous for pollinating flowers and crops. Serving a resting spot where busy solitary bees can bring pollen and nectar to their young, these little hotels are a wonderful way to show thanks to these amazing creatures. Children will love learning about their importance to our ecosystem, and why they need to be protected.
Water features
A focal point in gardens, water features serve as the basis for the rest of your garden’s landscaping. Whether it’s big and grand or understated, your pathways and flower bushes will have a centrepiece to revolve around, adding flow and symmetry to your outdoor space. The soothing sound of trickling water is just an added bonus.
Creative outdoor seating
When it comes to home decor, it seems people forget that their garden can be an extension of their interior. From colour themes and patterns and material, gone are the days of settling for plastic loungers and robust wooden benches that clutter your garden. Instead, go for something visually stunning that blends in with the natural landscape of your garden or patio. From hanging seating to macrame swings hanging from trees, the options are endless.
Pops of colour
Flowers don’t have to be the only colourful thing in your garden. Bright, lively furniture, sculptures, water features, rugs, pillows and fences can transform your garden into the creative space you’re longing for it to be.
Rugs
In Spring, the air outside can still be a little brisk. To mimic the warm cosiness of the indoors, featuring a large rug on the patio will draw your outdoors (and keep bare feet warm). Whether you love geometric patterns or are a total romantic for florals, outdoor rugs complete any room, bringing different decor elements together. Made from durable materials, they are also stain and fade resistant and come in a variety of colours and prints to fit the theme of your outdoor space.
Tiled walkways
Tiles have been used beyond their original purpose of simply covering roofs, floors, walls, and other surfaces. They add colour and interest to dull spaces making them one of the trendiest ways to decorate homes and gardens. Try something new for your walkway paving, other than cobbled stones and boring prick and opt for a little sophistication with a tiled pathways leading up to your entryway.