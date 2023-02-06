Biggles Moving Company finds the most accessible and affordable way to move from your old home to your new one. With a national infrastructure, they can handle any move in South Africa, regardless of size or location. The company offers fast and efficient relocation services with branches in a few of the largest domestic cities, alleviating the headache of relocating, regardless of distance or route such as JHB to Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

Biggles ensures that the stress associated with moving is eliminated, ensuring a reliable move so that you are able to focus on your new venture without worrying about how you will get from point A to point B. Their services are a guide to help you throughout the entire moving process and you’ll receive an accurate, cost-efficient quote based on your budget and timeline. Getting started is straightforward; your needs are assessed and a tailored quote is generated using a uniquely formulated pricing formula. This includes an outlined strategy which details the best methods for completing your move.

Once the admin process has been concluded all valuable items will be prepared and collected. By adhering to strict standards of performance and procedures, the moving company is committed to providing peace of mind to its customers. Their business is passionate about making value-driven decisions that influence and change the moving industry. Along with their Full Value, All Risk Insurance package, Biggles' personalised moving service caters to your schedule, budget, and specific needs. The Biggles local movers have convenient locations in all major cities in South Africa, including Johannesburg Movers, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay, George, and Knysna.

Story continues below Advertisement

Biggles Moving Company takes the stress out of moving. In addition to the Cape Town local movers and long-distance movers, Biggles provides a variety of services from office and home moves to packing and storage services. Not only do they provide the services listed above, Biggles also provides affordable boxes and packing supplies such as tape, bubble wrap, and packing paper before the move and during the planning phase.

Story continues below Advertisement