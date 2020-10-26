Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden splurge $14.7m on Beverly Hills farmhouse

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have spent $14.7-million on a farmhouse in Beverly Hills. The 48-year-old movie star and Benji, 41, have decided to spend an eye-watering sum on the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode in the hills of west Los Angeles. Their spectacular new property sits on 1.68 acres of land and is surrounded by beautiful trees and rolling hills, according to Dirt. The house also features outdoor lounge beds, a small seating area and an outdoor barbecue area, as well as a laundry room with two washers and two dryers. Besides the laundry room is a home-cinema room that could easily double as another bedroom for the celebrity couple, who have been married since 2015.

Cameron - who has Raddix, nine months, with her husband - hasn't starred in a movie since 2014, but recently revealed she's loving her new life and the challenge of motherhood.

She shared: "I’m just really having the best time ever."

The Hollywood star - who appeared in movies such as 'The Mask' and 'There's Something About Mary' - has turned her focus to a variety of different business interests in recent years, and has insisted she isn't paying any attention to her critics.

She said: "I do the same thing that I’ve done my entire career as an actor: I don’t read any critics."

Cameron insisted she's happy to be doing things she's truly passionate about, after previously rejecting millions of dollars to return to the film business.

Asked what advice she'd give to her fans, she explained: "If it’s like a burning desire to do so, then I say go for it. Follow that feeling and let it light your way and see where it takes you."