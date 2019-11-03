Hanging baskets and containers are ideal to brighten up small balconies and large patios.
Whether you are looking for bursts of brilliant colour or more muted tones there are various options to delight your senses. For the most glorious displays, follow the general rule of using thrillers, spillers and fillers in your containers and baskets.
The thriller is the central feature plant, like a pelargonium, salvia or other eye-catching plants. The filler provides the bulk and is usually compact and full of flowers, like impatiens, osteospermum or lobelia.
Spillers are planted around the edge and are trailing or cascading plants. Here are a few basket combinations to wet the appetite:
Shades of pink