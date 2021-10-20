Cassper Nyovest commissions local artist Ennock Mlangeni to transform his pool into a work of art

South African artist Ennock Mlangeni has been inundated with requests from clients to make his bold mark on their homes. Now local rapper Cassper Nyovest has enlisted the self-taught visual artist to transform his outdoor pool into something out of this world.

Fresh off completing a collaboration with SMEG appliances, Mlangeni has undertaken a massive project at Nyovest’s home. Although he hasn’t completed the art installation yet, we can only guess that the finished product will be “wow”. Taking to Twitter, he shared his preparation work by painting a completely blank canvas.

"Preparations. Some Ennock M Art Magic at Caspper Nyovest home," wrote alongside pictures of the pool area.



Explaining what thought process goes into his painting, Mlangeni shared: "The is no formular on how I do what I do. I always give it all my best, I put all emotions and thoughts in the the canvass."

Born in Petrus Steyn in the Free State, Mlangeni has achieved notable success in recent years. In August 2020, he hosted his first international solo show at Uitstalling Art Gallery in Belgium, firmly putting him on the radar of South African art lovers. And with a social media following of 57K users, he successfully uses it as his marketing platform.