Cassper Nyovest commissions local artist Ennock Mlangeni to transform his pool into a work of art
Share this article:
South African artist Ennock Mlangeni has been inundated with requests from clients to make his bold mark on their homes.
Now local rapper Cassper Nyovest has enlisted the self-taught visual artist to transform his outdoor pool into something out of this world.
Fresh off completing a collaboration with SMEG appliances, Mlangeni has undertaken a massive project at Nyovest’s home.
Although he hasn’t completed the art installation yet, we can only guess that the finished product will be “wow”.
Taking to Twitter, he shared his preparation work by painting a completely blank canvas.
“Preparations. Some Ennock M Art Magic at Caspper Nyovest home,” wrote alongside pictures of the pool area.
Preparations. Some Ennock M Art Magic at Caspper Nyovest home 🕯️.— #FridgeArt (@ennockmartZA) October 19, 2021
My name is Ennock Mlangeni. You Don't Know Me Yet 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3o3Hw6GuAQ
Explaining what thought process goes into his painting, Mlangeni shared: “The is no formular on how I do what I do. I always give it all my best, I put all emotions and thoughts in the the canvass.”
The is no formular on how I do what I do. I always give it all my best, I put all emotions and thoughts in the the canvass. My name is Ennock Mlangeni. You Don't Know Me, I was born to create 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WDLa4XrrAr— #FridgeArt (@ennockmartZA) October 19, 2021
Born in Petrus Steyn in the Free State, Mlangeni has achieved notable success in recent years.
In August 2020, he hosted his first international solo show at Uitstalling Art Gallery in Belgium, firmly putting him on the radar of South African art lovers.
And with a social media following of 57K users, he successfully uses it as his marketing platform.
Just recently, SMEG South Africa enlisted him to design a R1.3 million fridge, which in itself is a unique work of art.
With this candles... 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️— #FridgeArt (@ennockmartZA) October 14, 2021
For @smegsouthafrica to realize my talent and let me design my own R1.3m fridge 🙏🏾
My name is Ennock Mlangeni. You Don't Know Me Yet, LET ME PAINT YOU MY STORY 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OkpvyvAPbH