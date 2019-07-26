What you'll need. Pictures: Supplied

Succulents have become a trendy home decor item. The fact that they are built to retain water and can survive on the smallest amount of care probably has a lot to do with their popularity. It's really easy to make your own planters for these simple decorations, and there are so many types of succulents to decorate your house with - like cacti, aloe plants, and air plants.

Air plants look striking all on their own without the need for soil or a container. A beautiful display for your home is air plants in seashells. They make for such a perfect pairing of natural elements that would not usually be found together.

Cut a small piece of magnet.

This is a great project to do with your kids, and all those shells they collected during your recent holiday can be put to good use.

What you will need:

magnetic tape

shells - pretty snail or sea urchin shells (some people call them pumpkin shells) with a wide enough opening to fit the base of the plant inside

air plants

wire

glue

Stick the air plant in the hole of the shell.

Step one: Cut a small piece of magnet

Step two: Stick the magnet to the bottom of the shell

The finished product!

Step three: Stick the air plant in the hole of the shell

Step four: Place your air plant shells on any magnetic surface, i.e. the refrigerator door or metal window frames.

Step five: Cut a piece of wire to the desired length and glue onto the shell – you can now hang your planter in position. Why not plant a variety of air plants into different shape and size shells.

You will then be able to be creative with the way that you display your air plant shell planters.

