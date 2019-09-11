Rosemary branches from your garden. Pictures: Supplied

September is known for a lot of things, but it is mostly remembered for the mouth-watering braais we have on Heritage Day. A good braai creates memories that can be passed on for generations to come. Next to boerewors - kebabs or sosaties are essential to any braai. Try something new this Heritage Day with our flavoursome rosemary kebab recipe.

You can try this easy, fun recipe with your kids. This will not only be a great bonding moment but also a chance to teach them recipes that can become part of their heritage.

What you will need:



Rosemary branches from your garden

Chicken breasts

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons of garlic paste

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Finely chopped basil leaves

Sea salt

Skewers

Large mixing bowl

Wooden spatula

Step 1

Cut your chicken breasts into small pieces then use the skewers to make holes through the chicken pieces, so it’s easy to push the rosemary branch through.

Step 2

Mix the garlic paste with the lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Then add basil leaves and black pepper. Lastly, add the sea salt to taste and leave for 15 mins.

Step 3

Place the chicken pieces into the marinade paste and use a wooden spatula to mix the chicken into the marinade paste. Leave for 30 minutes to an hour. For best results marinade and leave overnight.

Step 4

Push the freshly picked rosemary branches through the chicken pieces. Then place on the braai and cook to perfection.

Step 5

Share with your family and friends. Enjoy.

