Here is an awesome gift idea that you can make for your favourite teacher to show them your appreciation before the school year ends.
What you will need:
- Plant of your choice (we chose a beautiful yellow Gerbera)
- Plastic plant pot and saucer. Choose the correct size for your chosen plant to fit into. (Ours looked best in a white 20cm pot)
- Self-adhesive chalk board labels
- Chalk or chalkboard pen
- Craft glue
- Tape measure
- Creative craft embellishments (We found some gorgeous butterflies)
- Newspaper
- Potting soil