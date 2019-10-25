Pictures: Supplied
What you'll need.
Creative craft embellishments.
Decorate the rest of the pot with your chosen craft embellishments.
The finished product!
Here is an awesome gift idea that you can make for your favourite teacher to show them your appreciation before the school year ends.

What you will need:

  • Plant of your choice (we chose a beautiful yellow Gerbera)
  • Plastic plant pot and saucer. Choose the correct size for your chosen plant to fit into. (Ours looked best in a white 20cm pot)
  • Self-adhesive chalk board labels
  • Chalk or chalkboard pen
  • Craft glue
  • Tape measure
  • Creative craft embellishments (We found some gorgeous butterflies)
  • Newspaper
  • Potting soil
How to make it:

  1. Lay out newspapers over a table or surface where you’ll be working so you don’t get anything dirty.
  2. Put craft glue around the rim circumference of your plastic pot and stick the tape measure around the rim. Cut off excess tape.
  3. Next, stick a self-adhesive chalk board label in the middle of one side of the pot.
  4. Decorate the rest of the pot with your chosen craft embellishments.
  5. Write your message on your chalk board label, using chalk or chalkboard pen. We chose to write “Thank you for helping me grow”, as a special message for a teacher.
  6. Plant your flower in your pot. Fill a quarter to half way with potting soil and place your plant into the pot. Top up with some more potting soil. Water well.
  7. Your gift is now ready to give to your teacher.

You can purchase your pot, plant and potting soil, as well as get helpful advice from your local GCA Garden Centre.

For more gardening tips and information, visit www.lifeisagarden.co.za or join the conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifeisagardensa.