Fun ways to celebrate Garden Day

Along with all the sunshine and spring blooms comes Garden Day, October 11, a day for South Africans across the country to celebrate green spaces of every kind. Created by gardening app Candide, Garden Day is an expanding movement uniting people in their passion for plants and flowers since 2016. From those with green fingers to keepers of rolling lawns and community gardens, the annual celebration is calling on people to put down their tools and enjoy the fruits of their labour. #MyGardenMoves Trending among local celebs, the #mygardenmoves dance challenge on TikTok has attracted some seriously big names. First, YouTube sensation SuzelleDIY got in on the act, dancing next to her plants while urging them to “Grow darlings. Grow!” Then came comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, dressed in a leotard and floral wreath. Chef Siba Mtongana couldn’t resist either, and joined the dance-off in a farm-style video, complete with starburst graphics and crowing roosters. Nadia Jaftha went all-out bohemian, Liezel van der Westhuizen decided to be bright and colourful, and teams from Stodels, Kirstenbosch Gardens and Babylonstoren also got in on the fun.

The jury’s still out on who danced it best, but the main thing is that they got involved. As the weather grows warmer by the day, more and more people are submitting videos from all corners of the country, donning flower crowns and flaunting their rakes and spades as they shake, shuffle and shimmy.

Grab your gardening gear, throw on some gumboots, do a little warm-up and find a good spot in your garden to join in on the fun. All you need to do is listen to the music, learn the moves and record yourself. Upload your video to TikTok using #mygardenmoves and tag @gardendaysa to stand a chance of winning a share of R10 000.

The #mygardenmoves challenge is a reminder of how we’ve banded together as a nation to stay connected during these difficult months. In keeping with this spirit, Garden Day is hosting a virtual get-together on Sunday. Log on for free via Facebook Live or Zoom for the opportunity to connect while showing off those funky dance moves.

Join the movement

Visit Gardenday.co.za/GetInvolved for guidelines on how to plan the perfect virtual celebration, including delicious recipe ideas, downloadable invitations for virtual celebrations and fun activities to do with kids in the garden. For the final programme for the Virtual Garden Gathering, visit Gardenday.co.za/Events.