Easigrass is entering the DIY market with EasiDuo.
Because putting down an artificial lawn is not something the average home handyman or DIY enthusiast does every day, Herve Truniger, National Account Manager, Easigrass South-Africa, offers a few tips to those contemplating upgrading their outdoor spaces with artificial grass:
Measuring:
- Even if the area you wish to cover is not square, measure the longest and widest points and then round them up to the nearest metre. Multiply the width by the length to give you your square meter-age.
- For areas that are not square or rectangular, you can do a drawing of the area and work out how to fit the widths into your area in the best possible way.
Fitting
- Make sure that you cut and place your grass with blades running in the same direction. If you join pieces with blades running in different directions, they will appear to be of different colours.
- Creating a good, level base for your grass is important. Remove 5 to 6cm of grass and soil and then compact the area. Use a spirit level to ensure that it is level.
- For garden areas, apply a weed barrier and insect repellent followed by a crusher base, if needed. Make sure the surface is level and compacted before laying the grass.
Maintenance
- Brush regularly using a hard bristle brush to revitalise your grass and keep it free from dust and debris.
- All Easigrass products are 100 percent pet friendly. Use a stiff yard brush to remove any pet hair which builds on the area. Avoid pet mess wherever possible and, after removing any solid waste, treat the area to remove any smells and bacteria if there’s an accident.
- We recommend that you regularly move any garden furniture, portable trampolines and other equipment to avoid crushing your artificial lawn and creating pressure marks.
- Don’t use a vacuum cleaner as this may remove sand infill. The use of a power washer and/or power hose is also not recommended.