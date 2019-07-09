The businessman, 65, spent nearly a year and £8 000 (about R142 000) building the cabin. Picture: YouTube.com

London - With the Malvern Hills visible out of the window a mere 45 miles (about 72km) away, this is certainly a room with a view. Nestled among the branches of a willow tree in the garden of his isolated cottage, Terry Meredith’s treehouse is the envy of his village – and a den with a difference for his six grandchildren.

The businessman, 65, spent nearly a year and £8 000 (about R142 000) building the cabin 15ft (about 4m) above his lawn and it boasts two pull-out beds, a central vented barbecue and a bistro furniture set to sit and enjoy the scenery.

The hideaway at his home in Uley, Gloucestershire, enjoys stunning views across the Severn Estuary towards the Brecon Beacons, while Malvern over the county border in Worcestershire can be seen to the north west.

Meredith, a widower who runs his own luxury dog and cat hotel, said: "The willow tree at the end of my garden had grown so big that it was blocking the sunset.

"I was going to reduce the tree by cutting half of it down but when I climbed up, my jaw dropped, I couldn’t believe the incredible view was just 160ft away from my house."

Meredith needed planning permission for the structure, which he started building in 2013. But there are no issues with neighbours complaining about being overlooked – the nearest house is 2 000ft away and the den looks out over farmland.

The treehouse itself is crafted from Arctic pine while the stairs leading up to it were built from local oak and chestnut.

Meredith, whose wife Anna died in 1996 aged 46, said it took him about eight months to build the summer house with the help of some friends. "I wanted to share this amazing view with my family and friends, and now six years on, even strangers come in to take a peek," he said.

"Once I received a message from a local lady who asked if she could celebrate her 40th birthday in the treehouse with some friends. I was flattered and said, 'absolutely, as long as I can join'."

He also welcomes passing walkers to use the treehouse for a rest break – in return for a £1 donation to charity.

"I offer them a cup of tea and a rest. I absolutely love sharing the amazing views the treehouse has to offer with everyone and anyone."

Daily Mail