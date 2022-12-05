LOOK: Russell Crowe narrowly escapes being bitten by venomous snake

The 58-year-old “Gladiator” star stumbled across the creature while walking barefoot outside his home in Australia and admitted he'd broken one of his own rules by leaving the house without any shoes on.

Russell Crowe narrowly avoided being bitten by a venomous snake over the weekend.

On the driveway. Me and my buddy Bandy Bandy. Thankfully, his markings broadcast his presence. Broke one of my own rules, walking outside, at night, without shoes. A little reminder of the folly of that choice. pic.twitter.com/wP0YNNLXkJ

Crowe took a picture of the venomous black-and-white striped Bandy-bandy snake and posted it on Twitter, writing: "On the driveway. Me and my buddy Bandy Bandy. Thankfully, his markings broadcast his presence. Broke one of my own rules, walking outside, at night, without shoes. A little reminder of the folly of that choice."

He also took a video of the creature slithering across the tarmac outside his home in Nana Glen, New South Wales, and added: "Who’s my buddy now?"

The snakes are endemic to Australia and there are five known species of Bandy-bandy.

The snake encounter comes shortly after Crowe opened up about his personal life and dismissed rumours that he'd wed his girlfriend Britney Theriot.

The actor, who was married to actress Danielle Spencer, 57, from 2003 until 2018 and has sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with her, has been dating Britney, 39, since 2020 and they were recently hit with rumours that they'd made their relationship official.