Tips on how to care for your indoor plants in winter

Winter is slowly creeping in. The mornings have a definite chill in the air. As temperatures drop, we have to take extra care of ourselves. In the same way we have to make changes to our wardrobe and skincare routine in winter, we have to change the way we care for our house plants.

Here’s how to take care of your green babies to ensure they survive the winter.

Humidity, sunlight and temperature check

Most plants thrive with a bit of humidity and sunlight. During winter the air dries out. If you have a humidifier your plants will benefit in the same way you do.

If you don’t have a humidifier, try to group your plants together. Plants naturally release water through their leaves by transpiration. Grouping them together will put that moisture to good use. The bathroom is an ideal space for them because of the steam generated by the hot water.

To avoid extreme temperature changes keep your plants away from cold drafts (check your windows) and areas that are too hot such as near the fireplace or heaters.

Your home will probably receive less light in winter, so find a spot where your plants will receive sunlight for longer periods. Rotating your pots regularly will allow all sides of the plant to get light.

Take care where you place your plants. Picture: Pexels

Do not overwater your plants

Come winter or summer, overwatering is a plant killer. Always check the soil before watering your plant. Dig your finger 3cm below the topsoil. If it’s dry, add water. No need to drown it though. The soil takes longer to dry out in winter.

Prevent root rot

Make sure that your pretty planter has drainage holes.These holes ensures that excess water seeps out. If water collects at the bottom of your plant it will lead to root rot.

