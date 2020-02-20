Meander through tranquil walks dotted with sculptures by local artists while taking in the magnificent vistas over the large garden dam. Pictures: Supplied

Experience TOKARA in all its autumn splendour when the Stellenbosch family wine and olive estate opens its extensive farm garden to the public for the annual Rare Plant Fair on April 18, 2020. Meander through tranquil walks dotted with sculptures by local artists while taking in the vistas over the large garden dam.

The dedicated indigenous garden, textures in the cork oak forest and the fresh scents wafting from the terraces of the picking garden will appeal to all the senses.

Other enchanting secrets worth discovering are the inspiring vegetable garden, wetlands and the gurgling mountain stream flowing into soothing lily ponds.

The magnificent Tokara garden has been beautifully captured in the Tokara Collection, a new hand-crafted range of pure linen. Designed and produced by photographer Theresa Fourie and Rest Established, every pillowcase, tablecloth and apron showcases the TOKARA gardens in all its glory.

All items will be available at the Open Garden and can be purchased at the Tokara Deli.

The wide variety of plants on sale from indigenous flora such as fynbos and proteas to the more exotic, this popular event will appeal to all tastes. Besides coffee and other refreshments, TOKARA will be well represented with their elegant wines and award winning extra virgin olive oils.