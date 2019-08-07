Ivan Muller skirting oven. Picture supplied.

Since its inception in 1994, Decorex SA has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s decor and design industry with three annual expos across 50 000m2 of exhibition space, featuring over 1 200 exhibitors and attracting over 115 000 visitors. Cementing itself as an industry leader, Decorex SA continues to remain ahead of the curve, growing and adapting to reflect the industry while always retaining the quality and sophistication that sets the exhibition apart.

The Kitchen, Dining and Entertaining Hall is dedicated to the space in the home where families gather and memories are made, the kitchen. From kitchen finishes, service providers, kitchen accessories, appliances, kitchen componentry, crockery, tableware and so much more, – this hall is your one-stop-shop for everything you need for the kitchen of your dreams.

To assist visitors in decor decision making, we’ve made a list of five kitchen objects of desire to look out for.

Zip HydroTap G4. Picture supplied

1. Zip HydroTap G4

For top-end kitchens looking for the ultimate worktop gadget, Zip’s HydroTap G4 delivers filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling water. Combining a stylish touch button-controlled tap and touchscreen air-cooled ventilation under counter unit, it’s the world’s most advanced drinking water appliance.

The price ranges between R48 024 and R111 957, depending on the model. And it can be purchased at LiveCopper, On Tap, Plumblink, House of Plumbing, Burgess Plumbing and Waterways.

6L Electric Pressure Cooker. Picture supplied.

2. 6L Electric Pressure Cooker

This pressure cooker had reheat and keep warm modes. Cool touch handles on top and sides with a no mess, no fuss water collector. 16 multi-function menus: meat, poultry, vegetables, steam, saute, slow cook, white rice, brown rice, beans, broth, curry, soup, multigrain, congee, chilli and manual settings.

Eliminates bacteria in food while preserving nutrients and great taste. Non-stick removable 6-litre cooking pot for easy cleaning dishwasher safe. It costs R1 199 and can be purchased at Russell Hobbs.

90cm Excellence Gas Electric Cooker. Picture supplied.

3. 90cm Excellence Gas Electric Cooker

There are two combinations of cookers – full gas, or dual fuel cookers that have an electric oven and gas top. Between the two, gas ovens are cheaper to maintain, faster to cook with and more economical and eco-friendly.

Electric ovens are subject to load shedding. The Excellence line makes a purposeful statement and is designed to give great performance while being extremely reliable and safe. Colours have been carefully selected to complement the softer forms and lines of the stainless steel to give a warmer more natural kitchen environment. The cooker is priced at R20 999, and can be purchased at Hirsch's.



