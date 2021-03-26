5 beautiful Easter table setting ideas

With so many treasured Easter holiday memories taking place around a family meal, creating the perfect table setting is important. From ditching pastels for something a little more modern and fresh to going all-out with botanically themed centrepieces, make your Easter lunch something special with trendy table settings. Here are five settings to set the mood for a fun-filled family feast: Floral Picture: Pinterest. Flowers are a quintessential part of Easter and often feature on everything from kids’ bonnets to chocolate egg-filled baskets. The Easter Lily, believed to have grown at the site of the crucifixion, symbolises resurrection, while white lilies are used to represent love and hope. Although Easter is during autumn in South Africa, those who live in the Northern Hemisphere celebrate in spring. Thus, baby animals and spring blooms are also characteristic of the holiday. Pair a bare table or a white table cloth with floral bursts strewn across the length of the table, nestle Easter eggs among the foliage and add gold cutlery to create an ethereal enchanted garden mood.

Storybook-inspired

Picture: Pinterest.

This table setting is reminiscent of the Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit stories from childhood, just looking at it brings images of the mischievous bunny bouncing between the rows of Mr Mcgreggor’s crops to mind. When it comes to spring-themed table settings, it isn’t always about florals. Bring this fairytale theme to your Easter table by adding terracotta pot plants filled with loose potting soil, Easter eggs nestled in the soil and beautiful garden flowers. Rustic and completely charming, the warmth of the woven placemats and orange hues wonderfully complement the freshness of the green. Refine the overall look by using elegant cutlery and crockery – crystal glasses and dainty silverware will do.

Minimal beige

Picture: Pinterest.

Try something outside the soft colour palette Easter is usually associated with and opt for sophisticated minimal decor in neutral shades. Recreate these minimalist Easter “bunnies” by wrapping a dinner napkin around a white candy-coated chocolate egg, secure with twine and set atop a white plate, making sure to separate the two “ears”. Add a sprig of baby’s breath under the twine to complete. Place the plates over a grey table cloth and voilà, DIY decor without the fuss.

Green, white and gold

Picture: Pinterest.

This tremendous trio of green, white and gold has been a popular colour scheme for everything from weddings to birthday celebrations, and now Easter, too. White lays the foundation for the green and gold to pop, creating a sense of style that is effortlessly elegant. Strew leafy foliage along the length of a white table runner, nestle white egg shells and gold foil eggs among the greenery and use gold cutlery to finish the look.

Black and white

Black and white are the main features of this modern table setting that integrates high contrasts that are the hallmark of Scandinavian interior design. On this all-white table, black napkins and cutlery create a dramatic statement. The modern cutlery and crockery contrast with the rustic details in the wooden bowls and brown paper name tags which add an element of homeliness to the otherwise scant layout.

Read the March issue of Home Improver here.