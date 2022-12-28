5 biggest decor trends of 2022

The festive season is not just about getting together with family and friends, others use it as a time to reconstruct and renovate their homes. Like fashion, decor trends change. This year, we’ve seen modern minimalistic take the stage.

Kim Williams, a top Cape Town interior designer, behaviour specialist, and owner of the Kim Williams Design Studio, explained how many of the design and decor trends for this year had been influenced by our most recent experiences. The value of zoning Working from home has made people appreciate their space more, turning their homes into a friendly-working environment. And as we know, it’s easy to work in a less cluttered place.

Williams said: “Larger families especially require separate living areas to work and recharge, as well as a communal place to energise and socialise, and a dedicated corner to play. This dilemma has forced designers to look at zoning areas off to create better fluidity, energy, and balance. “This year, I have seen commercial and residential clients invest in ways to make their spaces flow and work better not just because it creates a better user experience but because it is likely to increase property values.” The return of the dining room

A separate dining room that flows off the living or kitchen area has made a huge comeback this year. During the pandemic, the dining room became a classroom for those with kids. But now that the restrictions have eased, families can enjoy dinner at their table. “Well-designed dining rooms can create an ambience and atmosphere that are casual and formal depending on the occasion.” Health and healing

More people started investing in their mental health and healing old wounds. A clean space has a positive impact on your mental health. That’s why those who are on a healing journey started creating a healthy living space. “From a décor perspective, there has been a strong move towards warm and natural palettes that are soothing but also mystical and engaging, with the addition of comforting fabrics and textures to add layers of interest.” Re-connecting with nature

The eco-conscious design grew this year and will probably be better in 2023. People went big on recycling and re-purposing. Williams said the younger generation has been bringing old memories from past generations to life by adding their modern touch and aesthetic to create beautiful quilts and wall hangings, for example. Less is more