5 things to do if you suspect your geyser has burst









There are few things that can ruin your day more than a burst geyser. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) There are few things that can ruin your day more than a burst geyser. Aside from the inconvenience of getting it repaired, the costs of fixing or replacing your geyser and repairing the damage it does to your home can be high. Some signs that your geyser is broken or may be about to break include low water pressure, a humming or cracking sound from the geyser, or water marks or dripping near the geyser. Here are the steps you should follow if you suspect your geyser is faulty. Switch off the water supply to your property Find the valve for the main water supply for your property and switch it off immediately. This will stop more water more flooding into the geyser and hopefully curtail some of the water damage to your ceiling and property.

Turn off the geyser switch on your main electrical board

Your next step is turn off the power supply to the geyser - it’s usually a labelled switch on the main electrical board in your home. Turn the mains off if you can’t identity the switch for the geyser.

Open the hot water taps

Open the hot water taps will drain the remaining water from the geyser, releasing the pressure in the cylinder and limiting damage to your home and possessions from leaked water.

Phone your insurer

If you have home insurance cover, phone your insurer to find out what your policy covers and if there is a preferred plumber you should call. You might also want to check whether the geyser is under warranty, in which case the manufacturer may need to be involved.

Call a 24-hour plumber

A problem with your geyser is a job for a qualified plumber registered with the Plumbing Industry Registration Board. The plumber will be able to identify and fix the problem, whether it is actually the geyser, or another issue like a burst water pipe. The plumber will also give a certificate of compliance if installation of a new geyser proves to be necessary.

Prevention is better than cure

You can reduce the chances of – and mitigate the damage caused by- a burst geyser following some basic maintenance tips:

Ensure there is a drip tray that can drain leaked water to prevent damage to your home or possessions.

Have a plumber inspect the geyser every three to four years to make sure components like anode rods are in good condition.

Don’t set the thermostat above 70 degrees Celsius – ideal settings are 50 degrees in summer and 60 degrees in winter.

Charles Pillay is head of SOSCall24, a division of Diversity Empowerment