There are few things that can ruin your day more than a burst geyser.
Aside from the inconvenience of getting it repaired, the costs of fixing or replacing your geyser and repairing the damage it does to your home can be high. Some signs that your geyser is broken or may be about to break include low water pressure, a humming or cracking sound from the geyser, or water marks or dripping near the geyser.
Here are the steps you should follow if you suspect your geyser is faulty.
Switch off the water supply to your property
Find the valve for the main water supply for your property and switch it off immediately. This will stop more water more flooding into the geyser and hopefully curtail some of the water damage to your ceiling and property.