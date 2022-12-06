5 ways to power down your electricity bill while away on holiday

South Africans are getting ready to fly for retribution. According to a recent travel intentions study, individuals are now preparing to make up for the enjoyment they lost out on during the epidemic after two years of Covid-19-induced restrictions, with at least a quarter choosing a local holiday and 9% travelling abroad.

Story continues below Advertisement

While vacationers are out enjoying themselves on a beach some place, their home appliances will still be using energy and accruing unforeseen bills. Here's how to prevent getting a hefty electrical bill before Christmas when you get home. According to Dr Andrew Dickson, Engineering Executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, "smart home technologies can do the job of reducing electricity consumption for you, even while you're away," since they allow users to remotely monitor and control appliances from anywhere via an app on their smartphones.

He points out that these technologies can help you reduce other expenditures as well, which could come in useful come "Januworry," in addition to your power bill and your stress levels. Dr Dickson lists a few methods for using smart home technology to reduce the cost of a pool lounger anywhere in the globe below: A rainy day's savings

Story continues below Advertisement

The irrigation system in a house may be programmed to turn on and off at specific times. It can be pouring in your yard in Gauteng while you're lounging in the sun in Sea Point. Since weather applications may interact with smart home apps, the system will not turn on if a wet day is identified, conserving both power and water, which might help lower your overall municipal cost. Don’t get “power” hungry

Story continues below Advertisement

Sadly, load shedding will continue throughout the holidays. According to a poll by InfoQuest/TrendER, approximately 60% of South Africans have had at least one of their household equipment broken or damaged by power spikes as a result of load shedding. Smart technology might be used to prevent this. Through the app, users may define the minimum and maximum "safe operating voltage range" for their appliances. The technology will check voltage levels if the voltage is unstable and will only provide electricity to the appliance once this is within a safe working range.

Pay less for power pump An average pool pump uses one kilowatt per hour, which is equivalent to running a 100-watt light bulb nonstop for ten hours. So it's not surprising that Eskom claims that if a typical family cuts the amount of time their pool pump runs each day by only one hour, the annual demand would be reduced by around 274 kWh, saving about R680.

Users of smart technology may arrange when their pumps run, which may be during off-peak hours when power is less expensive. Don't simply observe Microwaves, laptops, televisions, coffee makers, game consoles, and even garage door openers can use more power while they are in standby mode than when they are in use.

Even if turning off all non-essential electronics and appliances before you leave is the apparent approach, occasionally, people forget to do this. Just ask the youngster in the ‘Home Alone’ movies how this may happen. Users may turn off any devices that are consuming power unnecessarily thanks to smart technology. Always play it safe

According to security firms, illumination can serve as a deterrent to thieves as they prefer to break into vacant homes, but it must appear natural and not be on constantly, which is also expensive. Indoor and outdoor lighting may be scheduled to switch on and off in ways that mirror real behaviour and give the impression that someone is home using smart technology. Additionally, smart technology can be used to thwart these attempts by turning off electricity at these entry points while homeowners are out of town and by alerting them of a potential breach. Remote jamming is a common way for criminals to gain entry into people's properties via their garages and gates.