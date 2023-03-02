8 tips to get your home weather-ready

It could still bring heavy rain to parts of the country though – particularly Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

As seen in recent reports, Tropical Cyclone Freddy is to hit parts of South Africa this week. However, it will not be as strong as initially predicted.

In some parts of South Africa, downpours, strong winds and hail are some of the inclement weather conditions that have been experienced recently and quite frequently throughout the year.

Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, offers eight tips on ways to protect your home from extreme weather.

Clear cutters and drains of debris to prevent water from backing up during heavy rain.

Inspect your roof for leaks and cracks; replace damaged or missing tiles.

Trim your trees regularly as overhanging branches can be a safety hazard during windy conditions.

Install impact-resistant doors and windows if you live in an area that experiences a lot of wind. Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) doors are weather resistant and thermally efficient.

If you have outdoor furniture, either cover items or pack them away to prevent hail or rain damage.

Make sure your windows and doors are sealed properly.

Avoid plants with a lot of resin or oils in their leaves as they are prone to fires; consider using fire-wise plants in your garden.

Opt for fire-resistant wood or wood that has been treated with a fire retardant for your wood decking.

“While it’s important to do what you can to prepare your home for inclement weather, you also need to ensure that your household contents and household structure insurance policies are comprehensive and include protection against any losses or damages,” Coetzee concluded.