A guide to a colourful kitchen

By Rajiv Sethi A colour renaissance has been long overdue, especially in light of the spread of all-white spaces.

These roomy, monochromatic areas seem classy while also being serene and photogenic. Even if you're willing to run to the paint store, there are more options besides simply painting your walls a cheerful pink or a soothing green. There are a wealth of wallpapers and patterned tile designs to choose from if you want to add colour to your home.

Vases, plates, hutches, and other items can all be used to add colour to a space. Combining all of these ideas may be a terrific new beginning for your kitchen if you're feeling brave. Implement a coral burst

Coral is the perfect balance of pink and orange. Despite having a big year in 2019, it has solidified its position as a fashionable kitchen cabinet alternative. Whether you paint your uppers, lowers, or the entire kitchen in peachy pink, it will work well for you as a punchy touch of colour. It is a warm and spicy hue. The contemporary farmhouse look

Sage-green cabinets add a pleasant pop of colour against a stark white ceiling and cosy wood elements. The addition of a pastel colour can brighten your kitchen area while retaining your minimalist style and give it a rustic yet sophisticated feel. Sage green is especially popular for kitchens. It is a light, calming tone and will give your kitchen a natural, neutral look won’t become dated too quickly. Sage green may also be used on the walls and appliances. Its milder tone means it won’t compete with the room's other coloured furnishings.

This is an advantage for small kitchens as it makes them appear bigger. Larger kitchens benefit from having more open areas and light. When you think of colourful, it's easy to imagine neon hues and pastels, but jewel tones shouldn't be disregarded. Picture: Max Vakhtbovych/ Pexels Think about a wider spectrum of colours When you think of colourful, it's easy to image neon hues and pastels, but jewel tones shouldn't be disregarded. They are bold and atmospheric even though they aren't as loud and impressive.

Reduce the brightness and embrace sapphire, emerald, and ruby hues if you want to come across as elegant. Many of these gems are good partners, which may surprise you. Khaki ceramic tile colour scheme Deep-red cabinets, khaki-coloured ceramic tiles and a dash of dark grey for the counters will give your kitchen a striking mood and a look that is bold and fashionable.

This colour scheme could be paired with muted one-colour floral or patterned wallpaper on one wall to highlight the red tones of the cabinets. Focus on threes A kitchen with three tones or one that uses colours derived from gemstones can be very effective. The space has a soothing wood base, but the amethyst, teal, and pink surfaces give it a fresh, contemporary feel.

If you like to keep things simple, you may let the cabinets and cupboards take care of the colour scheme for things like light fixtures and kitchen utensils. Make it all yellow Since yellow is typically used as a secondary hue or as an accent colour to make distinctive additions, choosing it for the entire kitchen can be difficult.

A yellow kitchen, though, might lighten the room and give it a cottage-style feel. When there is limited natural light, painting your kitchen a yellow tint will visually warm the space. The teal kitchen The best way to incorporate teal into your kitchen is to paint the cabinets that colour while keeping the counter tops light grey or cream.

Then, you could add a complementary yellow shade to act as an accent colour and draw attention to the teal. This vibrant combination helps the kitchen appear bright and fresh at any time of day, regardless of how dirty it may be. Making the kitchen dark

A straightforward strategy for a colourful kitchen can produce a modern look. The combination of warm wood cabinets, white marble counters, and gold hardware results in the aesthetic indicated above. Another strategy is to use dark teal or grey cabinetry with copper and white accents. Black appliances on white marble counters will add contrast. A wood island countertop, white marble counters, and soft grey cabinetry would combine warm and cool tones in the design.

The importance of choosing the right colour scheme for your kitchen The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home. It is where loved ones and friends gather for meals and where everyone starts their day. Colour has a big impact on the ambience of a room, especially a kitchen.