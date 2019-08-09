The website says: "Ensure your toilet remains clean and hygienic with this Superbe toilet brush holder from Versace. Picture: www.amara.com

London - It would appear to be one of the most luxurious lavatory accessories imaginable. And to get one, you will – of course – have to spend a lot more than a penny.

For Versace is selling this toilet brush holder, which is finished in pure gold and features the designer brand’s classic Medusa head, at £810 (about R14 800). It is being sold on homeware website Amara, which describes the Superbe toilet brush holder as "stunning".

Other bathroom accessories by Versace include a toothbrush holder, soap dispenser and soap dish.

The website says: "Ensure your toilet remains clean and hygienic with this Superbe toilet brush holder from Versace.

"The square design fits snugly in the corner of a bathroom, adding a simplistic elegance with the stunning Medusa head motif on the front.

"With a luxurious gold finish, this toilet brush holder features a lid to ensure the brush is hidden from view, a stylish addition to any home."

For those feeling less flush, there is an I Classici toilet brush holder in chrome and gold for £675 and a Superbe toilet roll holder for £425.

Daily Mail