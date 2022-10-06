Black Coffee reveals why he purchased his neighbour’s home

In his recent podcast interview on “The Diary of a CEO” with Steven Bartlett, Grammy award-winning DJ and music producer Black Coffee opens up about how he separates Nathi Maphumulo from Black Coffee. After moving out of his marital home following his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, he found himself living in a flat as a single man.

Story continues below Advertisement

Along the way, the DJ ended up acquiring a house. But living alone can be lonely so he asked his mother to move in with him. Living with his mother worked well for him as she has health issues. The DJ then told Bartlett that he started to want a space where he could be Black Coffee and have his friends come over. Living with your parents can be a good and wonderful experience but sometimes, especially as a grown adult, you do need your own space.

“The house I left I just finished building. Now I live in an flat like a student. Let me look for a house for myself, then I look for a house and I found it. So I have the house but now, I’m like it’s a big house but it’s lonely because I’m from a family. “I live alone, so I’m like mom, don’t you want to move and come stay with me? I think it’s a noble thing you know because my mom had a heart problem. “She moves and then uh I have the warmth of the family right it’s nice and I’m like but is this my life? I live with my mother, so it means I can't bring my friends here to have a little party because my mom is in the other room.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Then it bothers me so much and I think I remember having a conversation with my friend I'm like man I love it but at the same time I even told her you know I'm like I just feel like this can't be it you know I'm like I'm about to finalise my divorce and I live with my mother,” he shared. As luck would have Black Coffee received a call from a neighbour of his, who was leaving South Africa and would be selling his home. The “Superman” hitmaker seized the opportunity and bought the home, allowing him to have another property, the Nathi house, which will stay with his mom and children.

Story continues below Advertisement