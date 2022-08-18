Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Black Coffee’s passion for interior design bags him a nomination at international hospitality awards

Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Other than his love for music, award-winning DJ Black Coffee has expressed that he has a deep passion for interior design.

Black Coffee took to social media to share that his interior design work with International award-winning interior architect, Tristan du Plessis has been shortlisted at this year’s Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD) MEA.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Twitter the "Subconsciously" album maker humbly wrote: “Maybe hard to believe as it appears that I'm always in a pair of headphones, but I have many strong passions outside of the music and one of them is Interior design.”

He continued the thread: “So incredibly humbled and excited to share that our interior work with Tristan du Plessis on the Hallmark House in Johannesburg has been shortlisted for @AHEAD_Awards MEA’s 2022 calendar year! Humbled to be recognized with the world’s best in this space.”

The AHEAD MEA exists to celebrate global outstanding hospitality projects.

More on this

The “Drive” hitmaker, together with Du Plessis, has been shortlisted in the “Suites” category for The Penthouse Suite at Hallmark House Hotel in Johannesburg.

Other shortlist projects in the category include: The Dubai Edition, UAE; Mango House Seychelles; LXR Hotels & Resorts, Seychelles and LUX* Grand Baie Resort & Residences, Mauritius.

All projects are considered by AHEAD’s prestigious panel of leading hoteliers, architects, designers and industry professionals.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year, the judges are looking for projects that fuse creative vision with commercial viability, while pushing the boundaries of guest experience.

The winners will be unveiled at the AHEAD MEA ceremony on November 10 at W The Palm, Dubai.

Coffee’s fans took to the comments to congratulate the Grammy award winner.

Story continues below Advertisement

@GORDON_JHB wrote: “I could see Tristans prints on the interior but hey you're an all round creative bro👏🤌💥.”

@Lloyd_Itu said: “Congratulations 👏🏽 🎉 Abuti.”

@DjamouSangare commented: “Congratulations grootman 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Video:

Related Topics:

Johannesburg Black CoffeeInterior designHome decorLuxury homesArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal