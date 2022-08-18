Black Coffee’s passion for interior design bags him a nomination at international hospitality awards

Other than his love for music, award-winning DJ Black Coffee has expressed that he has a deep passion for interior design. Black Coffee took to social media to share that his interior design work with International award-winning interior architect, Tristan du Plessis has been shortlisted at this year’s Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD) MEA.

On Twitter the "Subconsciously" album maker humbly wrote: “Maybe hard to believe as it appears that I'm always in a pair of headphones, but I have many strong passions outside of the music and one of them is Interior design.” So incredibly humbled and excited to share that our interior work with Tristan du Plessis on the Hallmark House in Johannesburg has been shortlisted for @AHEAD_Awards MEA’s 2022 calendar year! Humbled to be recognized with the world’s best in this space. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 17, 2022 He continued the thread: “So incredibly humbled and excited to share that our interior work with Tristan du Plessis on the Hallmark House in Johannesburg has been shortlisted for @AHEAD_Awards MEA’s 2022 calendar year! Humbled to be recognized with the world’s best in this space.” So incredibly humbled and excited to share that our interior work with Tristan du Plessis on the Hallmark House in Johannesburg has been shortlisted for @AHEAD_Awards MEA’s 2022 calendar year! Humbled to be recognized with the world’s best in this space. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 17, 2022 The AHEAD MEA exists to celebrate global outstanding hospitality projects.

The “Drive” hitmaker, together with Du Plessis, has been shortlisted in the “Suites” category for The Penthouse Suite at Hallmark House Hotel in Johannesburg. Other shortlist projects in the category include: The Dubai Edition, UAE; Mango House Seychelles; LXR Hotels & Resorts, Seychelles and LUX* Grand Baie Resort & Residences, Mauritius. All projects are considered by AHEAD’s prestigious panel of leading hoteliers, architects, designers and industry professionals.

This year, the judges are looking for projects that fuse creative vision with commercial viability, while pushing the boundaries of guest experience. The winners will be unveiled at the AHEAD MEA ceremony on November 10 at W The Palm, Dubai. Coffee’s fans took to the comments to congratulate the Grammy award winner.

@GORDON_JHB wrote: “I could see Tristans prints on the interior but hey you're an all round creative bro👏🤌💥.” I could see Tristans prints on the interior but hey you're a all round creative bro👏🤌💥 — Gordo SEO Guy🇿🇦 (@GORDON_JHB) August 17, 2022 @Lloyd_Itu said: “Congratulations 👏🏽 🎉 Abuti.” Congratulations 👏🏽 🎉 Abuti — 🟣Lloyd  (@Lloyd_Itu) August 17, 2022 @DjamouSangare commented: “Congratulations grootman 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️.”

