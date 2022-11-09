Dark Horse launches new stylish furniture collection

When it comes to home design, most people tend to go for furniture that complements their fashion sense. From the colours of their wall to the quality of furniture they choose, everything must be speak to their style.

Story continues below Advertisement

South African design brand Dark Horse has partnered with @home to launch a new capsule collection of stylish furniture. Owned by Jarrad Nelson and his wife, Lisa, Dark Horse now has its pieces selling at selected @home stores. The correlation between the two brands was facilitated by CloutSA, as part of the numerous collaborations between South African furniture and lighting designers and corporate entities.

Nelson says it’s delightful to work with CloutSA once again. “The collab with @home is quite an exciting story. We've worked with CloutSA in the past, and their team knew our look and feel and what we’re capable of. They included us in a presentation to @home to say: ‘If you want to go on a journey of local design, these guys should be a part of that conversation.’” Taking centre stage in the collection are the five signature pieces, among them the Saville chair, an exemplary exercise in circular design made from leather offcuts, stitched together into a 31m narrow strip, which then gets hand woven to create the dining chair.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Horse (@darkhorse_cpt) There is also a three-seater Boss couch and Boss armchair, both made of leather and a steel frame, reflecting the brand’s “bold yet refined” design aesthetic. The Oso and the Rosso dining chairs also made of leather and steel. With this collection, the Nelson’s wanted to create something to last for generations. “Our design philosophy is about bringing people closer together, so with everything we do, we want to build memories through the use of our furniture and have those pieces available for the next generation as well. This is why we use hard-wearing materials that can last this generation and the next.”