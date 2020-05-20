Deep clean your car with these 6 simple hacks

Many people use the car every day but when it comes to cleaning it regularly it is quite a different story. Few things like a perfectly washed car are satisfying.

Roll your sleeves up and start cleaning your car.

With these tips, it is a lot simpler.

1. Make your dashboard shiny with Vaseline

You want your dashboard to shine like it's brand new? This you can do with Vaseline. Place Vaseline on a cloth and rub it on your dashboard. This works fantastically in conditioning the dashboard and giving it a beautiful shine.

2. Clean your headlights with toothpaste

Use some toothpaste to generously lubricate your headlights, and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wipe the toothpaste with a clean cloth then rinse with water and allow to air dry.

3. Remove stains with baking soda

Stains can be cleaned with some baking soda. For a quick solution, put three teaspoons of baking soda, and add a scoop of white vinegar In a small bowl. Mix this in a thick paste and dip an old toothbrush into the mixture. Brush the stain with the mixture and let it soak in for a couple of minutes until dry. Then pick up a vacuum cleaner and remove the dried powder off.

4. Make your own car wash

Is the outside of your car looking really dusty? then place about 50ml of detergent and 50g of baking soda in a container along with 400ml of water. Then wash the car as you usually do.

5. Give your car a nice smell with the clothespin trick

To make your car smell good again, you can put an air freshener in your car but you can also use a clothespin. Sprinkle some of the essential oil you want on a wooden clothespin. Clip the clothespin onto the car's ventilation grille. Once the ventilation in your car is turned on, the scent is spread over the squeeze.

6. Vodka as a window cleaner