DIY expert tips: What’s trending, decluttering and personal touches

Many countries are on coronavirus lockdown, which means staying home, as that is the only “vaccine” we have for now. Many have finally taken on their home DIY projects. Some people are exploring websites at their leisure for advice that’s often dispensed through well-produced video clips. Before you start making any arrangements in your house, Zwai Lubisi from Design By Zwai says it is important to remember what some of the trends of 2020 are. The following are some of the things to keep in mind:

Green concepts

Greenery is a pleasant statement in any space. He said plants bring life to a room, literally and figuratively. Keep in mind floral leafy, palm’esque, monochro.

When doing any arrangements, Lubisi says keep it natural, open and flowing, and allow natural light.

“Globalisation has all sorts of designers intentionally using African textures, patterns and art.

“It’s very important that this isn’t a missed opportunity for design here.

“It’s a thing of cultural relevance and expression.

“We have a rich heritage, with beautiful colours and patterns. It’s a wasted opportunity to not truly tap into this ourselves and to incorporate it into our homes,” he says.





Keep it simple

Anita Bloom creative director at Decorex SA believes that when decorating your kitchen, it’s important to remember that less is more. Removing bold features such as bright splash-backs and decluttering work surfaces - integrated appliances and pantries is an effective way of decluttering.

Bedroom idea? Bloom says there aren’t many spaces in the home as versatile as our bedroom. It’s a place where we can express ourselves.

If you want some pops of colour go for sage green, blues and indigo, and more desaturated colours.

Whether you want to make your place look more Instagram-worthy or more homely for a large family home or a flat: you can use your time and available resources to make this fun for the whole family.