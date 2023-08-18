Harry Styles' former Hollywood Hills home sold by Selling Sunset star for R128-million

Harry Styles' former Hollywood Hills home has been sold for $6.7-million (about R128-million) - by a 'Selling Sunset' star. The 29-year-old singer offloaded the plush Los Angeles pad, which has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, in 2019 for $6-million, and a buyer has now forked an additional $700,000 for the property after it returned to the market.

That is thanks to listing agent Emma Hernan, who stars in the Netflix show, which documents the goings on at pro real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group. Hernan told PEOPLE: "This unique, one-of-a-kind home perched just above the Sunset Strip is on to its exciting next chapter.

"I am thrilled to close on this truly amazing property as it is such a rare gem in the world famous Hollywood Hills!” Hernan previously described the house as being in "one of the most coveted pockets in LA, nestled between the Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East".

She also talked up the abode's "flowing, functional floor plan that embraces easy California living with great outdoor space". Like Styles may have done, the new buyer may well have been attracted to the property's private terrace, which is ideal for entertainment. There is also a home theatre and a gym, plus the pad boasts picturesque views of Los Angeles' downtown skyline.